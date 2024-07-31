Martha Ankomah is suing her colleague Lil Win for some defamatory remarks he made against her on February 8

An Accra High Court judge ordered Lil Win to be notified of a court hearing on July 31 after a thorough case management conference

Reports coming in suggest that Lil Win has opted for an out-of-court settlement after the first court hearing

An Accra High Court ordered Ghanaian actor Lil Win to be notified of a court hearing on July 31 regarding a defamation lawsuit against him by Martha Ankomah.

The order comes after a thorough case management conference acting on Martha Ankoma's lawsuit filed on February 12.

Details of the first court hearing ordered by Justice Agyapong Baah have surfaced online.

Lil Win bows out of Martha Ankoma's legal fight. Photo source: instagram/OfficialLilWin, Instagram/MarthaAnkomah

Source: Instagram

Court shares update on Martha Ankomah's defamation suit

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh after the first court hearing indicated that Lil Win has approached Martha Ankomah for an out-of-court settlement

The Ghanaian actress is seeking relief from Lil Win in several forms, including GH₵5 million, an apology, and an injunction to bar the actor from making further defamatory remarks, as per Ghanaweb.

The actor is already batting another case with the state after a fatal car accident he was involved in led to the death of a three-year-old boy. He has yet to share a public response to the update of the lawsuit against him.

Group demands justice for victim in Lil Win's road accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pressure group identified as the Accident Victim Support Ghana had intensified calls for Lil Win to be brought to book after his fatal accident on May 25.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana, Rev Cyril Crabbe, stressed to YEN.com.gh the importance of ensuring justice for the three-year-old boy and his family.

