Lawyer for Kumawood actor Lil Win, Margaret Mary Adjei Twum, spoke to the media after the court proceedings on Monday, July 29, 2024

Lil Win's lawyer stated that the team believed his innocence and would defend him until that was proven otherwise

Mrs Adjei Twum also highlighted the passing of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, and his family and prayed they got comfort and closure with time

Lawyer for Kumawood actor Lil Win, Margaret Mary Adjei Twum, continues to maintain her stance about his innocence in the car accident he was involved in on Saturday, May 25, 2024, that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

Lil Win's lawyer defends his innocence in a ghastly accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy, Nana Yaw. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @joynewsontv

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's lawyer speaks

Mrs Adjei Twum was hopeful that the Kumawood actor would not be prosecuted, pending advice from the Attorney General's office.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings on Monday, July 29, 2024, she stated that the incident had impacted her client negatively, and the public uproar aggravated matters.

She further stated that the promotion of the movie her client produced, A Country Called Ghana, did not go as planned and was poorly affected by the accident, the media and the negative comments around it.

She stated that the team was thinking about the movie and comics since the accident resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

"But what can you say? Somebody is dead. So, we are not thinking in terms of comics."

Addressing the late Nana Yaw's family, Lil Win's lawyer noted that the team prays that, with time, the family will have comfort and closure. Adding that, they pray that the family will be healed and everything will be alright.

Mrs Adjei Twum further stated that they would defend the actor's innocence since that is what they believed until it was proven otherwise.

Meanwhile, on June 4, 2024, Lil Win appeared before the Asokore Mampong District court for the first time to defend himself after the accident and was granted a GH₵50,000 bail.

Lil Win in a neck brace after the accident.

Lil Win hails Adom Kyei-Duah for miraculously healing people

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win visited his pastor, Adom Kyei-Duah's church, to seek healing from the injuries he sustained in the near-fatal accident he was involved in on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The actor hailed his pastor and expressed his admiration for him with a video of some of the miracles he performed in his church.

The video sparked many debates on social media, with many Ghanaians criticising the Kumawood actor.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh