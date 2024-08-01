Lil Win shared a video of him and members of his team visiting a community hospital after sponsoring its renovation

The actor inspected many departments of the hospital and was honoured by the staff of the new healthcare facility

Lil Win received praise from many Ghanaians on social media, who were impressed with the actor's benevolence

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win made a kind gesture toward the staff of a community hospital after renovating their facility.

Lil Win is touring the hospital he recently renovated after sponsoring the project. Photo source: @officiallilwin

Lil Win inspects the renovated hospital

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to share a video of his and his team's visit to the hospital. During the visit, he interacted with the staff and inspected the renovated medical facility.

The comic actor initially met with the hospital's medical doctor at his office and conversed with him before the two men proceeded with their tour.

The medical doctor took Lil Win to the hospital's various departments, which the actor and his team had tiled. He had also installed sinks in some rooms so the staff could wash their hands after performing medical procedures.

Lil Win and his team also inspected a power generator he had gifted to the hospital to provide additional electricity during power fluctuations.

To express their appreciation, the hospital staff honoured the actor by naming their maternity ward after him.

Below is the video of Lil Win and his team inspecting the renovated hospital:

Ghanaians hail Lil Win for renovating hospital

Lil Win's benevolent act drew many reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many praised the actor for giving the medical facility a facelift.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@catherina_34 commented:

"May God almighty continue to bless you and protect you 🙏."

@aishaibrahim3402 commented:

"Good job, may God richly bless you 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

@nanaabena845 commented:

"God bless you 🙏 love you bro 🥰."

@king_kissis_collection commented:

"Adom Nyame will always bless you my brother 🙌."

@kassim_abdulai98 commented:

"God bless you weezy but please don’t forget the people of kyekyrewere (KY) my opinion sorry if it hurts you 🙏."

@serwaah724 commented:

"God bless you, kojo👏👏."

@lovely.bae79861 commented:

"God bless you so much brother 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Lil Win's movie wins awards in Nigeria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win received international recognition for his 2024 movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The actor took to Instagram to announce that his movie, which featured a host of top Nigerian actors, was earning accolades.

A Country Called Ghana won three awards at the 2024 IMO International Film Festival in Nigeria, underscoring its success.

