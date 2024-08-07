Dr Likee was recently seen at a popular Tuo Zaafi chop bar in Kumasi Ashtown amid rumours of his retirement from acting

The comedian, who recently visited the UK for a performance at Nacee's KAVOD, enjoyed a conversation with the food vendors

The video of Dr Likee eating Tuo Zaafi, a renowned Ghanaian delicacy, has popped up on social media, exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee recently returned from his first-ever trip to the UK with his Kumawood colleagues, Kyekyeku and Vivian Jill.

The actor's return came amid hints of his retirement from acting, which got many of his fans concerned about the brewing crisis in his camp.

Many Ghanaians have come to like Dr Likee for his funny skits just as much as his efforts to propel the community of creatives around him.

Dr Likee enjoys his Tuo Zaafi after returning to Ghana from the UK. Photo source: Instagram/OfficialRasNene, TikTok/SafiajahLove

Dr Likee eats at Tuo Zaafi joint

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee was seen ordering a bowl of Tuo Zaafi while conversing heartily with the food vendor in Hausa.

The actor clearly enjoyed his meal and requested another serving.

The food vendor referenced funny moments from the actor's scene in the recent Mallam Karim movie, in which he played a Muslim elder in a Zongo community.

While many found his acting in the movie funny, the actor has also attracted some intense criticism from some members of Ghana's Muslim community.

Ghanaians react to Dr Likee eating Tuo Zaafi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dr Likee's hilarious moment at a Tuo Zaafi joint.

Sonpion said:

"😂😂😂 wofa no Dey play with his food 😂"

Helena mark wrote:

"First seeing his smile I love this guy 🥰"

Maazu Masoyi noted:

"Location pls I will n enjoy some when I come to kumasi"

POT OF MIAMI remarked:

"I like the way he speaks Hausa."

Dr Likee shares his retirement plans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the actor explained that his work had become somewhat tedious due to his fame.

Dr Likee admitted that he was unable to fulfil producers' requests due to stress and the demands of his other ventures.

The veteran actor also expressed the likelihood of retiring from acting to focus on his two cronies, Aboske and Kompani.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

