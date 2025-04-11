Angry supporters attacked the National Democratic Congress Asante Mampong Constituency office

The April 10 attack was in response to rumours of the Municipal Chief Executive for the district

The supporters reportedly listed the three persons they preferred to be nominated as the Municipal Chief Executive for the district

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress in the Asante Mampong Constituency of the Ashanti Region attacked their party office.

The supporters stormed the party’s office on April 10 and vandalising property there. This included setting some items ablaze outside the premises.

National Democratic Congress Asante Mampong Constituency office suffers attack from supporters.

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that the attackers claimed they were angry that one Esther Dwomoh had purportedly been nominated as their Municipal Chief Executive. The government is yet to disclose the president's nomination.

The attackers want a reversal of the rumoured decision and said they prefer either the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate Yakubu Yakubu, the current Constituency Chairman Mohammed Kamil, or Imoro Iddrisu.

Police officers and fire service personnel were deployed to the scene, but no arrests were made.

The Asante Mampong Constituency Communications Officer for the NDC, Kwaku Bernasko, told Citi News the supporters were angry over a mere rumour.

“It’s a group of the youth who are agitating about a rumour that is moving around that the Mampong MCE nominee had been given to a lady called Esther Dwomoh."

“We couldn’t control the crowd; party properties like chairs and tables were broken and set ablaze at the forecourt of the party office."

MCE appointments so far

So far, 153 of the 261 local government heads have been nominated by President John Mahama, with some being confirmed.

Mahama nominated the first batch of District Chief Executives for eight out of the 16 regions on March 26.

A second batch followed on April 5, which included Mahama's pick for the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Kumasi.

The government has not disclosed when subsequent local government nominations will be made.

What is Mahama's vision for local government?

During his campaign to be president, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader asserted that the Akufo-Addo administration had re-centralised local government, resulting in late and insufficient transfer of resources, poor local-level participation, insufficient financial flows and weak and non-performing assemblies.

President John Mahama has 153 of the 261 local government head positions nominated so far. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: UGC

His manifesto ahead of the 2024 election pledged to decentralise local government with new policies like paying monthly consolidated allowances to all Assembly members.

The Mahama administration also wants to strengthen local-level participation through the election of district chief executives on a non-partisan basis by amending articles 243 and 246 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

NDC supporters storm GRA to protest Mahama appointee

In January, YEN.com.gh reported that some NDC supporters protested at the Ghana Revenue Authority over the appointment of Anthony Sarpong as Acting Commissioner-General.

The NDC supporters told the press that people who did not contribute to the party’s electoral victory should not hold such key positions.

The supporters' leaders eventually met the Ghana Revenue Authority management. Their demands were not heeded to by the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh