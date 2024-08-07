Ras Nene was spotted buying Tuo Zaafi at a local roadside eatery and the food vendor was happy to have him at her stall

The excited food seller cracked jokes with the actor, who spoke Hausa with her as he purchased and enjoyed the local delicacy

The video was captured by the food vendor and shared on TikTok, with netizens in the comments section praising Ras Nene

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene was spotted buying Tuo Zaafi at a local roadside eatery.

The food vendor, excited to serve the actor, took a video of the encounter and shared it on TikTok.

In the video, Ras Nene conversed with the vendor in Hausa, a part of the video that surprised many netizens who did not know he spoke the language.

The vendor, clearly happy to have Ras Nene at her stall, shared jokes with the actor as he purchased the local delicacy. She made reference to a popular role he played in one of his skits, calling him Mallam Kareem.

The video went viral on social media, with Ghanaians praising Ras Nene for his down-to-earth nature and how well he related with the locals.

In the video's comments section, fans also cracked jokes about the actor's love for food.

Ras Nene's visit to eatery sparks reactions

mahjstty99 said;

"so the Muslims really love him, and that man wanted to create some problems eii Nipa hmm"

ISAAC DWUMAH commented:

"the love I have for this man is amazing ❤️❤️❤️Wofa we called him"

Amaru Shakor wrote:

"Mallam karim is one of the best script from Dr. likee I can stop watching it"

11:11 commented:

"I didn’t know he could speak Hausa lah 😂💔"

Agya Koo eats fufu

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Agya Koo was seen enjoying a bowl of fufu, light soup, and chicken.

In the video, the actor spoke to his followers while he swallowed morsels of fufu and chewed chicken with gusto.

Many of the actor's followers on TikTok commented on how Agya Koo ate and how delicious the meal looked.

