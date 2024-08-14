Fameye, in a video, humorously picked tea-based breakfast over heavy food like banku

The musician joked that it was better to have tea or coffee to cool down the heart instead of banku

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on the musician's TikTok page, many Ghanaians found the statement ironic coming from Fameye

Ghanaian musician Fameye caused a stir on social media with a video in which he humorously chose a tea-based breakfast over the traditional heavy Ghanaian dish, banku.

In the video shared on his TikTok page, Fameye joked that it was better to have tea or coffee to "cool down the heart" instead of eating banku, a statement that quickly caught the attention of his followers.

Many Ghanaians found Fameye's comment ironic, given his modest beginnings and the themes of his music, which often focus on struggle and survival. Fameye, who became famous for his hit single Nothing I Get, has built a reputation for singing about the challenges of life and the need to persevere. His decision to pick a lighter breakfast was seen by many as a humorous contrast to the struggles he has often depicted in his songs.

In the comments section of the video, fans pointed out the irony of Fameye's choice. They noted that this shift in preference might be a reflection of the success he has achieved, joking that Fameye was now embracing a more refined lifestyle.

Fameye causes stir with breakfast choice

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MANSA MUSA commented:

"Eeeiiiii Peter from g)b3 to cafe 😁😁 God has change your story ooo, Amen!!!"

el_edmondo1 said:

"the time nothing I get was a hitsong nu what were you eating for breakfast"

Akanboi wrote:

"Fameye has been dismissed from the brotherhood"

Lil Win eats banku and sings

Although Fameye is advocating for lighter foods, other celebrities like Lil Win are still enjoying banku. In a previous story published by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win, in a video, sang a song he was featured on as he ate a banku and soup.

The movie star, who looked excited, sang the tune and used the opportunity to warn his detractors not to speak ill about his prophet, Adom Kyei Duah.

The video warmed the hearts of his followers, who were overjoyed to see him in good spirits.

