Ghanaian musician Ypee expressed surprise at the high cost of hotels in Ghana during a chat with popular blogger Zionfelix. Ypee recounted a personal experience that left him questioning the value of local hotel services compared to those abroad.

The musician disclosed that he once spent a hefty $2000 on a popular hotel in Ghana, shelling out for just two nights. According to him, the occasion was a birthday celebration for a girl he was dating at the time. Reflecting on the cost, the rapper felt it was excessive. The rapper further disclosed that the relationship with the lady eventually ended, sparking laughter from Zionfelix, who teased that the money had gone to waste.

Ypee Baako pɛ compared the cost of his experience in Ghana to his stay in Dubai. He highlighted that during his time in Dubai, he stayed at a hotel for seven nights and paid $2500. He pointed out that this was significantly cheaper than what he spent for just two nights in Ghana.

Ypee's experience sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

