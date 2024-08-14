Lil Win, in a recent video, flaunted his plush home as he danced happily in front of the building

The actor was upbeat as he jammed to Odehyieba The Maestro's 'Y3 Koom', which features him

The Kumawood legend's home looked beautiful and simple with tilework all over the compound

Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win shared a video on his TikTok page showing off his plush home while dancing happily.

In the video, he was jamming to Y3 Koom, a song by Odehyieba The Maestro which features the actor.

Weezy appeared in good spirits as he danced in front of his lavish abode.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win flaunts his lavish house in a latest video on TikTok. Photo source: Lil Win

The video gave a good view of Lil Win's home, which looked beautiful and simple. The compound was covered with nicely designed tiles, giving it a clean and elegant appearance.

The house's entrance featured two lion statues beside the gate, adding a touch of elegance and royalty to the home. Parts of the wall were also tiled, complementing the overall design.

Lil Win's three sons also appeared in the video, hiding in a corner of the house while watching their father dance. In the video's comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see the actor in good spirits.

Lil Win's video gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

alicemanu2116 commented:

"welcome back bro. All thanks goes to Adom Nyame."

tilly_akos wrote:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰 am happy you are back for real"

Nana Adwoa commented:

"Me twen wo w) Konongo.Nyame Ay3bi🤲"

de_trillabackup wrote:

"Ur house at meduma boosu!"

HAJIA LUMBA commented:

"Weezy Empire nie oooooooooo✌️we love you soo much"

