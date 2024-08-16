A young father was lost for words after his kid broke his luxurious smart-screen TV

The caption accompanying the video indicated that the young father bought the TV for $7,999

Many fathers in the comments section of the video, which had racked up 16.4k likes and 249 comments as of the time of filing this report, shared their experience

A young Ghanaian man, known on TikTok as King Scanty, is reeling in pain over the damage to his expensive television set which cost him a fortune.

This was after King Scanty's son broke his Samsung Q-led smart TV set while playing in the living area with a long metal stick.

Little boy breaks father's Samsung Q-Led TV worth over GH¢125k. Photo credit: @uqhareema/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Scanty looked visibly enraged over the damage done to his appliance.

According to the caption that accompanied the video, the young man bought the Q-Led smart TV for $7,999, equivalent to GH¢125,173.87.

Starring at his loss with disappointment written all over his face, King Scanty was heard asking the little boy to come close to witness the damage he had caused.

"See, see, what happened?" he asked and carried his son away while telling him it was okay.

Netizens expressed their view on @uqhareema's video

King Scanty's video attracted a varied reaction from netizens., with some recounting similar experiences.

@kwesi addo said:

"This thing eh, real thing happnd to me.. the way i bore eh.. u too ah u cant beat the child."

@Kingsley Boateng wrote:

"My boy will rush for a hug when he goes wrong , when you carry him he will give you a kiss and hug you deep that boy understands bribe."

@spunkyjay also wrote:

"if u haven't been a father u won't understand, my daughter took my 59gh and lost it , hmmmm."

@kwames_style commented:

"Ur reaction will depend on where and how you got the money."

Kid stones his parents’ TV

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a little boy threw a stone at his parent's TV in his attempt to save his superhero who was beaten in a movie.

While frantically trying to rescue the character in the scene, the little boy picked up a toy and threw it at the screen.

Source: YEN.com.gh