King Promise had a large crowd at the Afronation USA concert on August 17, 2024, singing loudly as he performed songs from his vast catalogue of hits

The musician brought energy to the concert as he took off his shirt and moved energetically across the stage, leaving the audience entertained

Videos of King Promise's performance were shared on Instagram by blogger GH Hyper, and in the comments section, online viewers were impressed

Popular Ghanaian singer King Promise delivered a standout performance at the Afronation USA concert on August 17, 2024. The Ghanaian singer captivated the massive crowd who turned up for the show with his stage performance. The audience sang loudly along to the songs in his large catalogue of hits.

King Promise performs at Afronation USA and entertains fans in video. Photo Source: GH Hyper

During his performance, King Promise performed Camidoh's 'Sugarcane Remix,' a song he featured in. When it was released in April 2022, the song was one of the biggest songs from Ghana. As he performed, the crowd sang the lyrics word for word.

King Promise brought high energy to the stage. He took off his shirt and moved energetically across the stage in his white singlet, entertaining the audience. Blogger GH Hyper shared videos of his performance on Instagram, and social media users expressed their admiration for the artiste.

King Promise's performance captivates many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

djmagnet1159 commented:

"Wow they know this song well"

sethowusu_alves wrote:

"@djmagnet1159 they know because is the biggest song ever in Ghana. Streams in everything is clear >>"

kelvin_38west said:

"Goat & my artist of the year 🔥"

amankwah.06 wrote:

"This thing wey be say dem always dey make Ghanaian artiste perform early eno nice oo"

iam_valebridge said:

"Why can't artists perform their songs like Burna Boy and Flavour, to mention a few? Why always play the music and mime like you're singing"

