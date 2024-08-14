Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla dropped photos on social media in celebration of her 18th birthday

The teenage sensation's post came with an expectation for her ministry and life as she forays into adulthood

Her new milestone attracted wishes from Ghanaian celebrities like Selassie Ibrahim and Celestine Donkor

On August 14, 2024, Odehyieba Priscilla, a young Ghanaian gospel singer known for her touching worship videos on YouTube, turned 18.

The singer, one of Ghana's most promising teenage stars, captivated many fans with a new set of photos she released online to mark the special day.

Odehyieba Priscilla slays at 18

On social media, Odehyieba Priscilla, who has earned cosigns from top stars including Dr Likee and Piesie Esther, shared some uplifting words as life ushers her into adulthood. She said:

"Turning 18 today marks the beginning of an extraordinary chapter. With faith as my guide, I step into this year ready to let my voice resonate with hope and inspiration. Grateful for every melody and moment, I trust in the divine plan unfolding before me. Here’s to a year of profound growth, grace, and music that heals the soul!"

Odehyieba Priscilla, a student of St Louis High School, has amassed significant traction on YouTube through her ministration.

She has also experienced a fair share of life struggles, from her challenging background as a child growing up without her father's love to the rift with her previous manager, per GhanaWeb.

Ghanaians hail Odehyieba Priscilla

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared Odehyieba Priscilla's joy on her 18th birthday.

tracy.danso.161 said:

"Happy Birthday Priscilla❤️God bless you. You'll do well in this new chapter. Live long and prosper❤️😍"

clementafreh wrote:

"Happy Birthday little Adwoa. You’re blessed"

tinawhite553 remarked:

"Big 18 ❤️ looks sweet on you my queen"

higepikaizo added:

"You've now turned 18😮.... Wow... Glorious birthday superstar... My daughter may God preserve and protect you for generations... May heaven watch over you in this perverse generation in Jesus mighty name... Live long and glory in abundance"

Dr Likee encounters Odehyieba Priscilla

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee had met Odehyieba Pricilla and expressed his profound admiration for the singer.

The popular actor shared a life-changing encounter in which Odeybiea Priscilla's ministry had made him quit smoking.

