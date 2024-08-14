Esther Smith Talks About Life Away From Gospel Music: "I Used To Be A Graphic Designer"
- Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has arrived in Ghana for a show after nearly a decade overseas
- In one of her media engagements, the singer detailed her life away from the studio and the limelight
- She recounted her life as a graphic designer in Ghana and some of her career highlights so far
Scores of fans thronged the Kotoka International Airport to welcome Esther Smith, who arrived in Ghana after over a decade abroad.
Her arrival comes ahead of her concert in Ghana, which will be held in Kumasi and Accra on August 25 and 30, respectively.
In a recent interview ahead of the show, the singer talked about her alternative career as a graphic designer.
Talking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Esther Smith shared her experience using several graphic designing tools, including Corel Draw.
The Som No Yie hitmaker also said she used to work with colleague Edward Akwasi Boateng's wife, who had impeccable typing skills.
Despite her knack for graphic design, the singer stuck to her calling as a gospel minister. She released her debut album, Gye No Di, in 2000, which earned three Ghana Music Awards, including Gospel Album of the Year.
Ghanaians erupt in joy for Esther Smith
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Esther Smith's arrival in Ghana and upcoming concert.
Kofi Afrifa remarked:
"Waow! That’s my sweet sister God bless you sis! She carries the presence of God! Ghana is about to experience a new level of praise 🙏🙏🙏 No one should miss this program!"
Gedion Tandoh said:
"Where has she been? I will buy a ticket if she plays a show in the UK, as she now lives here. The Ghanaian community loves her. She needs to come to Reading, Berkshire or anywhere in London, and we'll be there.."
Elizabeth Gaisey added:
"Legendary Esther Smith thumbs up to you 🔥🔥🔥🔥💖💖💖"
Esther Smith unveils lineup
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith had recruited over 15 gospel artists for her first concert in Ghana after moving abroad a decade ago.
The concert, set to take place in Accra and Kumasi later this month, will blend the best of old and new acts, including some older-generation stars.
Pastor Joe Beecham, Lady Prempeh, and Mark Anim Yirenkyi are set to join younger acts like Joyce Blessing and Kweku Teye at the upcoming show.
