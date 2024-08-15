McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin twinned in matching orange outfits as she celebrated her 47th birthday

She shared the series of beautiful images on Instagram, expressing her joy at another year being added to her age

In the comments section of her post, the actress' fans delivered their birthday messages and wished her long life

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 47th birthday in a stylish manner.

Marking the special occasion, McBrown took to Instagram to share a series of beautiful images featuring herself and her daughter, Baby Maxin, twinning in matching orange outfits.

McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin bond in new photos. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

The mother-daughter duo looked elegant as they posed together in the rich attire.

The beautiful photos captured the hearts of McBrown's followers and fans. In the photos, McBrown smiled brightly, basking herself in the joy of the special occasion.

In the caption accompanying the images, McBrown expressed her excitement and gratitude. The actress reflected on her journey, stressing the blessings and favours she has received throughout her life. She wrote:

"I am 47 and I am BLESSED, FAVORED AND COMPLETE @iambabymaxin THANK YOU GOD 🙏🏻"

Ghanaians wish McBrown well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

i_shadesbeauty wrote:

"Happy birthday to you my queen @iamamamcbrown , God continue to bless you always, how I wish to meet one day"

shikcollection commented:

"Blessed and highly favored 😇 , a shining star 💫 can not be hidden you are born great sis ❤️. Enjoy your special day 🥂"

ampomah712 wrote:

"47 really look good on you queen 👑 ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday ones again"

detailsbyneyomi said:

"You wear 47 gracefully and graciously...stay blessed mama. More glorious days ahead❤️"

abenaserwaaophelia commented:

"Glorious happy birthday to Nana"

royalcouturegh said:

"Happy birthday to our beautiful sis. May God continue to bless you and put smiles on your face"

McBrown's birthday outfit

McBrown has taken several photos to celebrate her birthday, captivating her fans on social media with her ethereal look and ageless beauty.

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that some of the very first photos she shared was of herself slaying in corset gowns, makeup, and styled wigs.

Actress Tracey Boakye, singer KiDi, TikTok star Asantewaa, and many other public figures shared heartwarming messages celebrating her.

