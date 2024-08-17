Nana Ama McBrown and comic actor Ras Nene have been captured in a group of other stars eating scorched rice, also known as kanzo, at a movie set

Renowned Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown and popular comic actor, Dr Likee were spotted sharing a meal of scorched rice, locally referred to as Kanzo.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two famous stars and other actors enjoyed the meal in a large silver pot amid laughter and friendly chats on a movie set.

Nana Ama McBrown and comic actor Dr Likee eat kanzo on the Great and Mighty movie set/ Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown, @official_ras_nene/IG and @iamamamcbrowngh/TikTok.

The famed actress had a hilarious look on her face as she ate the kanzo while wearing a long-straight red attire with heavy make-up to get herself ready for a scene shot.

Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, on the other hand, only wore jeans trousers without a top as they consumed the scorched rice under a tree at their set location.

Nana Ama McBrown, known for her versatility on screens, teamed up with Ras Nene for a movie series titled "Great and Mighty", a couple of months ago.

The actress recently shared the official trailer for the Great and Might movie, which features other stars like Aba Dhope, Salma Mumin and Jeffrey Nortey.

Netizens react to McBrown and Dr Likee video

Netizens who chanced on the video of McBrown and Dr Likee eating kanzo shared their views.

@abelleygh said:

"some people will be eating with you but yet will still be looking for your downfall, crazy world."

@Kuukuwa Adonoo also said

"They should be fast the last part of the movie “sir /madam menka” our mouth is itchy we want to say the truth."

@goha11111 wrote:

"This is why I love you mummy.You do love everybody."

@Gregarious3 said:

"The way she mingle with others is so loving never change who you are empress."

First episode of Great and Mighty drops

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nana Ama McBrown released the first episode of the Great and Mighty movie series.

The movie, which was produced by McBrown's own production house, is available on YouTube for viewing.

The actress, in a recent social media post, thanked her followers for the well wishes on her birthday, which fell on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

