Kofi Kinaata, in a video, bragged about his superiority over his colleagues when it came to football video games, disclosing that he had beaten everyone

In the hilarious video, the rapper fake-wept as he mentioned that he had lost friends because he destroyed them in video game contests

In the comments section of the video, fans suggested other celebrities they believed could give Kinaata a contest, with rapper Medikal being one of the notable mentions

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata shared a video on TikTok in which he confidently claimed to be superior to his colleagues in football video games, such as FIFA and FC24.

In the video, Kinaata disclosed that he had beaten every opponent he faced, asserting his dominance in gaming.

Kofi Kinaata brags about his prowess in football video games. Photo source: Kofi Kinaata

The rapper's video was even more hilarious. He pretended to cry while mentioning that his winning streak had cost him friendships. Kinaata explained that his overwhelming victories had led to the loss of friends who could not handle being defeated repeatedly.

The video, which went viral on TikTok, had fans flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many suggested other celebrities who might give Kofi Kinaata a tough contest, with rapper Medikal being one of the most mentioned names. Fans claimed that AMG Medikal could be the one to challenge Kinaata. Medikal has beaten his fair share of celebrity opponents himself.

Kofi Kinaata sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

clementdaakyehene said:

"Kofi a want a match between you and MDK"

DJ SCONTI wrote:

"@Kofi Kinaata vs @Medikal"

De Legend commented:

"Best fifa game player in Ghana 🇬🇭"

lady_joyce_mahama said:

"Ah, I will find you new friends okay😂😂this was funny paaa"

HOME OF LYRICS wrote:

"Buh Kofi u Dey brag oo 😆"

Kofi Kinaata eating beans

Despite being proud of his FIFA prowess, Kofi Kinaata is humble when it comes to food. In an earlier story published by YEN.com.gh, the rapper was spotted eating beans and plantain, and he was happier after eating the food.

This was shortly after he returned to Ghana from Europe. The rapper also praised the seller and made promises to her out of ecstasy.

