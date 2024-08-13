Kofi Kinaata, in a trending video, was spotted consuming beans and plantain he had purchased from a local vendor in his neighbourhood

The musician expressed his excitement after returning to Ghana from his recent European tour

Kofi Kinaata also heaped praise on the vendor and promised to support her for providing him with his meal

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata went viral after a video of him enjoying a bowl of beans surfaced on social media.

Kofi Kinaata humbly eats beans

Kofi Kinaata recently embarked on an European tour following the release of his Kofi OO Kofi album in May.

The musician performed at the Ghanafest Paris Olympics Concert at the Rue L'escouvrier in Paris on August 3, before heading to Norway for his Kofi Kinaata Live in Concert event in Sentralen, Oslo, on August 10.

Kofi Kinaata took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself awaiting the arrival of his bowl of beans and plantain in his dining room after returning to Ghana.

The musician was excited as his friend served him the beans he had ordered from a food vendor. He heaped praise on the beans vendor and promised to take her on a health check before consuming the meal.

In the video caption, Kofi Kinaata expressed his excitement at returning to Ghana and stated that the bowl of beans and plantain made him miss home during his recent musical exploits abroad.

He wrote:

"I’m back home.. Things that make Ghanaians miss home! 🍛 May God Bless Gobɛ Sellers! 🙌🏾🙏🏾."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kofi Kinaata eating Gobɛ

The video drew reactions from Kofi Kinaata's fans who flooded the comment section. Many welcomed the musician back to Ghana. Others also expressed their love for beans. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Kinaata's wife commented:

"Gob3 to the whole world 😂❤️."

Lord lamba jnrgh commented:

"Kofi wan take the woman go check up sekof beans eiii 😂😂😂."

mannaseh commented:

"I will choose gob3 and doubt the king of sakola in Ghana."

Official LaRm commented:

"You’re welcome home Aunte Ama ne ba 🤭❤️😂."

NaaMabel commented:

"Please am here for you don't worry i can prepare some for you 😅."

Amanhyira commented:

"I will start selling gobɛ🤣🤣🤣."

Abena_meneone1 commented:

"My husband welcome home😘💕."

ARMANIwan1 commented:

"Welcome home broda ✅✅✅."

Kinaatress commented:

"😂Akwaaba🤝❤️."

Sarkodie links up with Kofi Kinaata

Eralier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie hanged out with Kofi Kinaata after he landed in Paris for the Africa Station Fan Zone music event.

A viral video showed the two musicians exchanging pleasantaries and conversing at a plush hotel in France.

