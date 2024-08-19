Nadia Buari, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, happily prepared fufu

The actress turned the fufu while a man pounded the cassava and plantain, much to the delight of social media users

In the comments section, many followers of the light-skinned actress said they were surprised to see her prepare the local dish

Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari surprised her fans on Sunday, August 18, 2024, when she shared a video of herself preparing fufu, a popular local dish, on her Instagram page.

The video went viral, and many social media users expressed admiration for the actress's cooking skills.

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari preparing fufu in a viral video. Photo source: iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In the video, Nadia could be seen expertly turning the fufu while a man, whose identity is unknown, pounded the cassava and plantain to create the traditional meal. Seeing the pretty, light-skinned actress engaging in this common Ghanaian routine warmed the hearts of many.

For many Ghanaians, preparing fufu on Sunday is a popular ritual, and Nadia Buari, in the video's voice-over, pointed out that she actively engages in this ritual. The dish, made by pounding boiled cassava and plantain into a smooth, stretchy texture, is often served with various soups.

The comments section of her post was filled with reactions from fans who were impressed and surprised by her fufu-making skills. Many admitted they never expected to see the actress preparing such a tedious local dish.

Nadia Buari warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

osaberimakwakuagyei said:

"My girlfriend must see this. She doesn't do anything bcuz she wants to be like you"

jerry_lick wrote:

"Nadia de3 even if you use your legs to cook 🧑‍🍳 koraa I will eat"

streetbeatzofficial said:

"In fact, if you judge a book by it cover then you should know you made the biggest mistake in the universe."

Nadia Buari drinks asaana

This is not the first time Nadia Buari's exploits with food have caught attention. YEN.com,gh previously reported that the actress bought asana by the roadside and drank it happily, documenting her experience in a video.

Nadia mentioned it was the first time she consumed the popular drink. She gave a positive review of the drink.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh