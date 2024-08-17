Close to 50,000 people watched the video of a Ghanaian girl dancing to DopeNation's hit song Zormizor

The young lady, who was sent to hawk foodstuff. displayed her incredible dance moves after hearing the trending song

Her incredible dancing skills impressed many Ghanaians on TikTok who chance on the video

A teenage girl has taken the internet by storm after a video of her impressive dance moves surfaced.

The young girl, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was recorded in a video jamming to DopeNation's latest hit song Zormizor, also known as Asabone amid a display of incredible dancing skills.

The teenage girl's smooth groove to the rhythm of the Asabone tune left many in awe.

Carrying a pan full of foodstuff on her head, the unidentified girl stood in front of a house and danced her heart.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on hajiasaha3's TikTok page sparked a serious interest in the little girl, with many inquiring about her.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had raked in over 46.6k likes and 949 comments.

Reactions to the little girl's dance skills

Some netizens who came across the video thronged the comment sections to praise the little girl.

@Success said:

"By now her mom is waiting for the money to buy another thing oo."

@Fosua Toosweet also

"She’s my sister oo I won’t pay my fees today Eii Esi."

@Kanayo O kanpyo commented:

"How can I gift this money she put smile on my face."

@amsilence_Beat also commented:

"she will go home and tell her mum they didn't buy anything."

@Addo Mensah wrote:

"this life ankasa if we do really understands it well we go be make ourselves happy saa..."

@Her daughter Destiny also wrote:

"Hurr it reminds me when my mom sent me to sell plantain then ago put it somewhere and play Saa later ago tell my mom no one buy some."

Old lady dances join the challenge

An old Ghanaian lady got tongues wagging on social media after she joined the popular Asylum dance challenge.

In a trending TikTok video, the old lady captivated the hearts of many netizens with her unique dance moves.

The video caught the attention of the renowned dancer who commended her unique dance moves

Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Llyod was impressed with the old lady's moves after he watched her video.

