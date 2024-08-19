In a trending video, a young fan on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show gave her a birthday gift

The young fan expressed his gratitude and admiration for the actress as she celebrated her milestone

Nana Ama McBrown, who was left surprised by the surprise birthday gesture, shared a hug with the fan

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown received a special gift from one of her loyal fans on her Onua Showtime show.

Nana Ama McBrown receives a bag from a young fan as a birthday gift on Onua Showtime. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown @nationjournalist12

Fan gifts Nana Ama McBrown a bag

Nana Ama McBrown turned 47 on Thursday, August 15, 2024. The actress held a special edition of her Onua Showtime show at the Alisa Hotel with some of her fans and family to mark her special occasion.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young fan, a blogger popularly known as Nation Journalist on social media, surprised the actress with a special birthday gift.

The fan mounted the stage to gift Nana Ama McBrown a bag he had purchased with his own money to show his appreciation to the actress for significantly influencing his life.

According to the young man, Nana Ama McBrown gave him a platform on her show to exhibit his talents, transform his life, and help him financially.

The actress, overcome with joy, hugged the young fan and thanked him for the thoughtful gift.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's video

Many social media users thronged to the comment section to praise the fan for his gesture. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts her mom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown was joined by her mother, Madame Boateng, on stage during the Sunday episode of Onua Showtime.

In the episode that aired on August 18, 2024, the actress and her mom posed for pics and shared a kiss at the show, which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

