Medikal Breaks Silence On His Rumoured Relationship With Eazzy
- Rumours of Medikal and singer Eazzy continue to make rounds after the former's separation from Fella Makafui
- This comes after Medikal shared his reaction to a post circulating on social media after his recently released rap verse
- The rapper says fans should not consider his verse as a confirmation of the relationship rumours
It has been months since Ghanaian rapper Medikal announced that he and his wife, Fella Makafui, were parting ways after four years of marriage.
The rapper launched a smear campaign sharing the many issues and dark secrets of their marriage.
Rumours about his new relationship surfaced online after he shared faceless photos of a female believed to be Ghanaian singer Eazzy.
Medikal speaks about his rumoured relationship
Former Lynx Entertainment signee Eazzy has been on a hiatus since his last release with Kelvyn Boy in 2021.
Medikal addressed his past relationship with Fella Makafui, Deborah Vanessa and the rumours with Eazzy in his verse for Camidoh.
Many took Medikal's remarks as confirmation of the rumours. However, the rapper maintains he has yet to confirm or deny them.
Ghanaians react to relationship rumours
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Medikal's remark about his rumoured relationship with Eazzy.
py_treyyy said:
"Medikal he Dey part why boys dey old babies, then be sweet tho."
fildaosss wrote:
"Song sounds good but he’s gives corny nowww🥴 line was fire but he took away the wow factor by name dropping the other beauties. Breakup baakop3 you Dey name drop saaaaa Aden ya br3."
aseye_tatiana noted:
"if u start as the other woman u will never be the only woman 😂😂😂😂."
collins.yeboah.10888 remarked:
"I wish you guys well but don't carry your nkwadaaa neama nu there."
oju_bobo added:
"Eazzy de3 she grow pass medikal kraa o. MDk why, wop3 sugar mommy."
Medikal on his marital woes
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had spoken about the possibility of patching things up with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.
In an interview, Medikal said he never dreamed of a life away from Fella Makafui, in contrast to how they had their lives planned as a couple. However, the rapper ruled out the potential of reuniting with Fella.
