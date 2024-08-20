Felicia Osei has opened up about her life as a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The comedian hilariously recounted how hard it has been for her to balance school and her work as a media personality

She also sent a message to those detractors who often downplayed the hard work of celebrities after their graduation

Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Felicia Osei is one of the most sought-after voices on local airwaves.

She is currently enrolled as a non-regular student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a recent video, Felicia Osei recounted her struggles balancing life and work as a content creator and broadcaster.

Felicia Osei talks about life as KNUST student. Photo source: Instagram/FeliciaOsei

Felicia Osei shades detractors

In recounting her school experience so far, Felicia Osei said she wished she had completed her university education before starting her career.

The Onua FM show host, who is poised to see her academic journey to the end, said she would take her graduation gown to church to thank God for how far she has come.

She also lamented how fans criticised Ghanaian celebrities who opted to further their education.

Recently, Stonebwoy's fans had to source videos of him in class to defend the Manodzi hitmaker from such detractors.

Fans react to Felicia Osei's student struggles

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Felicia Osei's hilarious rants about her struggles as a student.

sharo_nnnnn said:

"This is supposed to be funny,but true life story wai onua😭😭😂mabr3 mpo hmm"

naomiesi4 wrote:

"As you said.... slow by sure 🤣 you will surely finish but don't forget your project work wai🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Kwabena Yesu 🥰 remarked:

"One lecturer bi Dey do like we are writing exams to win presidential seat 💺 strict paaa ne boi 😌"

hi.its kB noted:

"like joke like joke Feli is talking the truth ooo."

kaakie ♥️💞 added:

"I am a student at KNUST (KSB) they will not allow you to even turn your neck eii🥹😂 school bi nie."

Felicia Osei attempts to recite national pledge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Felicia Osei had joined the viral trend sparked by a GMB auditionee who failed to recite Ghana's national pledge.

Felicia Osei cracked fans' ribs as she tried but failed to recite the national pledge while hosting Onua FM morning show Adwuma Adwuma.

