Felicia Osei was part of a group of content creators who were present at the MGCC event in Accra

A video of the Onua TV presenter being cheered on while dancing at the event has surfaced online

Social media users have reacted to the video, with many of them laughing at Felicia Osei's moves

Media personality Felicia Osei has many people laughing hard after a video of her dancing at an event surfaced on social media.

Felicia Osei shows off funny dance moves

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Felicia Osei is seen displaying some funny dance moves in front of a group of people at the Media General Creator Circles (MGCC) event in Accra.

The media personality, sporting a red dress and high heels, looked visibly excited as she showed off one of her many talents.

Felicia Osei energetically displayed her dance moves to Psycho (Syco) by Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle featuring Papa Script. Other content creators at the event cheered her while she was being recorded.

Below is the video of Felicia Osei displaying her dance moves at the MGCC event:

Fans react to Felicia Osei dancing at MGCC

The video of Felicia Osei dancing has sparked laughter among Ghanaians. Many expressed their amusement at seeing the media personality having fun, with some jokingly comparing it to some notable professional dancers.

Dr UN honours Felicia Osei with funny award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in a video shared on Instagram, Dr UN expressed his desire to honour Felicia Osei while conversing at the Media General premises.

In the hilarious clip, the media personality nodded in agreement to Dr UN's claims and decided to grab a water bottle to give the funnyman as an award to present to her.

