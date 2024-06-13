Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei is trending after failing to recite the National Pledge on a live radio show

The Onua FM presenter wore a beautiful kente outfit and beads to host her popular show

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by TV3 on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has gone after failing to recite the National pledge while hosting her mid-morning show Adwuma Adwuma on Onua FM.

It comes after an auditionee for Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant couldn't sing the National Anthem in Tamale.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

Felicia Osei looked ethereal in a stylish kente wrap, and she accessorised her look with a gorgeous handmade beaded necklace and bracelets.

The famous TikToker wore a shiny headscarf and mild makeup as she tried to recite the national pledge.

Felicia Osei stuns in a ruched dress

Rising style influencer Felicia Osei looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve ruched dress.

She slayed in a long African braid hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Ghanaians react as Felicia Osei fails to recite the national pledge

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

manuelyawsongh_ stated:

Junction nu

kate_ryder_daterush8 stated:

Do u know when u are saying it alone u tend to forgetbut when we are many ha

efua_erskine stated:

Honestly ern that junction is where the problem is for everyone oo .. you will only get it right when you say it in a group òr the assembly line..

Compographix stated:

Junction h) kakraa

survive_stitches stated:

Me too same roundabout nu ago turn myself saaaaaa

akotoeug077 stated:

Mame nfa caller baako

kkd_himself stated:

small junction has pass in her head

official_sweetmikel stated:

@osei__felicia recite it well for 1k wai

Niiayimingle stated:

My dear u have done ur best

lukiest_sandy stated:

The trick is I promise, I pledge, I promise and last line is I pledge

__maame_b stated:

Seriously I tried and same thing happened.

