TGMA 24: Ghanaians Blast Felicia Osei For Rocking Shiny Pleated Church Dress And “Bridal Shoes"
- Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei has stepped up her fashion game as she attends her second Telecel Ghana Music Awards
- Felicia Osei opted for a simple long dress with unique details and an expensive frontal lace hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's outfit and hairstyle at the red carpet event
Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei failed to meet her fans' expectations for the second time at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, which took place at the Grand Arena on June 1, 2024.
The Onua FM presenter was spotted in a puff-sleeve cleavage-baring pleated ankle-length dress highlighting her famous curves.
Felicia Osei looked flawless in perfect skin-tone makeup, with well-defined eyebrows and glossy lips. The KNUST student elevated her look with a 360-degree frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and black tassel earrings.
The rising fashion influencer wore pointed high heels on the red carpet that matched her shiny clutch purse.
Ghanaians comment on Felicia Osei's pleated dress at TGMA 24
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Princekennedygh stated:
They have lovely hair and makeup, but I don’t understand why they don’t wear appropriate dresses for their body type…. Wa ye bebreeee bi saaa no.
Kwakyewaa.xx stated:
Ah why is she here s3n? she's coming to buy waakye
Bebeamabio stated:
Lol Ghanaians will never beat Nigerian when it comes to showing up on the red carpet
matsy_gh stated:
1/10 this is not church service
benedicta_welbeck stated:
Today de way charlie dior go bash dem arrrrh wat red carpet dix
lady_praise_dunwell stated:
Sister Feli niaaaa
klass_instyle_manuel stated:
Serving Gold Coast Bridgerton
pasie_ak stated:
curtains
Nanayawodo stated:
She tried tonight
Felicia Osei Suffers Dress Failure After Stealing 2019 Miss Nigeria's Style
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who went viral after requesting her seamstress to replicate a distinctive design from a prestigious Nigerian fashion brand.
To stand out, the well-known TikTok chose to wear a halter neck style and use green fabric for her ensemble.
Felicia Osei posed gracefully for a photo shoot before her birthday, and several social media users commented on her appearance.
