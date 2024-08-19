A video of a Ghanaian woman engraving her boyfriend's face on her body has surfaced on social media

The woman identified as Mavis Ama Inkoom did the tattoo to show her love and affection for her boyfriend

Netizens who came across the video, which is trending on both TikTok and X (formerly X), shared their views

A Ghanaian woman identified as Mavis Ama Inkoom has demonstrated her love towards her boyfriend by engraving his face on her body.

Mavis Ama Inkoom was spotted in a trending TikTok video etching her lover's face on her thighs at a local tattoo shop.

A Ghanaian woman demonstrates love and affection towards her boyfriend by tattooing his face on her body. Photo credit: @mavis.ama.inkoom/TikTok.

The tattoo artist adroitly drew Mavis' boyfriend on her left thigh with the inscription, "My life."

While the Ghanaian woman was getting her tattoo, her boyfriend was seated next to her, supporting his fiance through the pain from the sharpness of the needle.

The video of Mavis, which was posted on X by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, was viewed by over 96, 000 people in less than three hours, of the time of drafting this report.

Mix reactions to Mavis' video

Mavis' video attracted below reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are compiled by YEN.com.gh below:

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Are they married tho? Anyway actions speak louder than words soooo."

@JuicyCFC also wrote:

"if the guy wan draw the girl ein face for ein thigh unless he collect extra sheet oh cos ei."

@menp3_ruf commented:

"Juliet didn’t tattoo Romeo’s face to prove her depth of love,Wei yɛ gyimie."

@cally_bills also commented:

"Romeo and Juliet isn't the best love story. Wo deɛ no yɛ gyimie mu gyimie. Cos wo gye bibiaa di."

@isaacvysions reacted:

"Akwasi mylife abeg please ofanɛ Show us the ROAD."

@fredylynx also reacted:

"One advantage of dating an obolo, you always have enough space for advertisement."

@odozi_aku_said:

"Why did he not tatoo your own face on his body with the words “my life” as well? That tells you everything you need to know."

Lady tattoos her boyfriend's name on her body

Meanwhile, a video of a young Nigerian girl tattooing her boyfriend's name on her body attracted negative reactions on social media.

The video, which went viral, showed the entire tattoo process from start to finish.

