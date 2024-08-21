Stonebwoy, in an interview, spoke about the controversy surrounding his certificate after recently graduating from GIMPA

The dancehall artiste hit back at his critics and denied speculations that GIMPA gifted him his second-class upper certificate

Many people on social media thronged to the comment section to express their opinions

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy addressed the controversy surrounding his certificate following his recent graduation from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Stonebwoy addresses the GIMPA certificate controversy

In a recent interview with media personality Kafui Dey on GTV's Breakfast show, Stonebwoy shared details about his time as a student in GIMPA.

The musician disclosed that he was part of the evening school as he had no time to attend lectures in the morning.

He said:

"I was an evening school student. We had the morning school. I couldn't have done the morning classes. That’s why I love GIMPA for how you can get it done."

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy also expressed his frustration with critics who have cast doubts on his recent academic achievement.

The dancehall artiste denied rumours that he was gifted his GIMPA certificate, emphasising that he worked hard to earn it.

The BHIM President said that GIMPA is a distinguished institution that demands academic excellence from its students and will not compromise its reputation by awarding certificates to students who do not work hard to earn them.

Stonebwoy expressed satisfaction for graduating with a second-class upper degree and hoped his academic achievement would inspire others.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments

Stonebwoy's remarks about the controversy surrounding his certificate gathered reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

@Shepherd_Dec2 commented:

"You can lie to people but you can’t lie to yourself 😂."

@Kaysitsofe commented:

"GIMPA really be one solid school ngl."

@Teshie_youngboy commented:

"Ashoq sef."

@church6398 commented:

"Man can't even mention the full meaning of GIMPA…the school you just completed 😂😂😂."

@nana_phils commented:

"Cognitive Overlord."

Stonebwoy expresses pride in his kids

