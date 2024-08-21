Stonebwoy, in an interview, shared a story about how he got his English name after years without one

The dancehall musician said that he was only known by his local name for most parts of his childhood until an incident at school forced him to request an English name from his father

Stonebwoy also said that his father gave him his English name in remembrance of a twin sibling

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy opened up about his childhood and how he got his English name, Livingstone.

Stonebwoy speaks about his English name

In an interview with media personality Kafui Dey on GTV's Breakfast show, Stonebwoy recounted that he was not given an English name from birth.

According to him, he went by his local name, Etse Satekla, during his childhood until he transitioned from primary school to junior high school in Ashaiman.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy stated that the incident pushed him to quit the Ashaiman number 3 government school and enrol in a private school, where he met his colleagues, who had English names.

He said:

"When we were transitioning from the primary school in Ashaiman, number 3 government school in the market, a nice story led to my exit. I told my father I was not going to school and that he should find a better school for me. We found a private school in our neighbourhood. We got there, and my name was Etse Satekla, but everybody had English names."

The BHIM Nation President added that he later asked his father for an English name and named him Livingstone, the name of his father's twin sibling.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments

