Stonebwoy has opened up about his relationship with his kids, detailing how well they relate with him and their show of talent

The musician said he believed he had passed on his DNA of talent to them, stating that Jidula and Janam Satekla were much more talented than him

Stonebwoy went on to share how it felt being a father, pointing out how great the experience has been

Popular Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, in an exclusive interview with Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast Show, discussed his relationship with his children, Jidula and Janam Satekla.

Sronebwoy showed pride in his children as he praised their talents and shared his experience as a father.

Stonebwoy expressed that his children have inherited his artistic abilities. He described his six-year-old daughter, Julia, as exceptionally talented, noting her ability to play the piano and her ability to sing accurately. Stonebwoy also praised his son, Janam, highlighting his energetic nature and unique talents.

"I think they are more talented than I am. They are talented in exhibiting their creative prowess. My daughter can play the keyboard and sing on key to an extent without being taught. My son is like a secret weapon. He does not talk too much, but he is really open and energetic. I see them and I understand that I got it from my parents and they from me,” he said.

The musician shared his feelings about fatherhood, stating that the experience has been profoundly rewarding. He said:

"Being a daddy is the highest form of becoming a man because after that, what else? To procreate is the highest order of nature."

