McBrown Details Ordeal She Goes Through After Fracturing Her Arm: "I Have Had Surgery Four Times"
- Nana Ama McBrown has detailed the severity of the pain she goes through daily after fracturing her arm in an accident
- The actress shared that she has had surgery on her arm on four different occasions but still has lingering pain
- She added that she has metal and screws in her arm and is scheduled for another surgery which she hoped was the last
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed the excruciating pain she continues to endure daily, years after a car accident that left her with a fractured arm.
Speaking on the Star Chat show with media personality Bola Ray, McBrown shared the depth of her ongoing struggle, shedding light on the long-lasting impact of her injuries.
In January 2013, the actress was involved in a serious car accident on the George Walker Bush Highway near Lapaz at approximately 2 a.m. The accident, which occurred 11 years ago, resulted in a fractured arm.
Over the years, the actress has undergone four surgeries in an attempt to alleviate her suffering and restore full function to her injured arm. Despite these efforts, McBrown disclosed that the pain persists, making it difficult for her to go about her daily life without discomfort.
She added that there were metals and screws in her arm, which made the situation more challenging.
The actress mentioned that she is scheduled for another surgery, which she hopes would finally bring an end to her ordeal.
Ghanaians sympathise with McBrown
McBrown invites her mother to show
McBrown might be experiencing pain due to her previous injury, but that has not stopped her from having a good time.
YEN.com.gh also reported that she invited her mother, Cecilia Agyenim Boateng, to her show and the pair had loads of fun.
The duo's chemistry melted many hearts, and Ghanaians were impressed by the bond McBrown and her mom share.
