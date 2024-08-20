Benedicta Gafah has explained why she is not married after some fans questioned her marital status

The actress shared a video of herself on TikTok, and questions about her marital status were rampant

Benedicta Gafah, who turns 38 on September 1, stated that marriage was not at the top of her priority list

Popular Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has shed light on why she remains unmarried, addressing the curiosity of her fans.

The gorgeous star, who will be celebrating her 38th birthday on September 1, 2024, shared a video of herself on TikTok, enchanting social media users with her beauty.

The video also generated questions in the comments section about her marital status.

Some fans inquired why she had yet to tie the knot. Replying to these questions, the actress emphasised that walking down the aisle was not at the top of her priority list.

However, Benedicta Gafah admitted that she was not single. In response to a fan's comment about her relationship status, the actress said that she was in a relationship.

Some fans who witnessed her replies encouraged her to ignore such questions and naysayers.

Benedicta Gafah comments on marriage

YEN.com.gh gathered some interactions between Benedicta and fans after her comments on marriage.

STAKER asked:

"You are so beautiful, but u don't want to marry"

Benedicta then replied:

"Because marriage isn’t on my priority list and it doesn’t make me less of a woman 😇."

Replying to another comment, the actress wrote:

"Deep down, I’m happy in my relationship and just want to continue to be financially stable."

