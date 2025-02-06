Ghanaian lawyer Hollistar Duah-Yentumi has gone viral after refusing to hand in office keys after the termination of her contract

The talented journalist has reportedly rejected Agyenim-Boateng who was appointed by President John Mahama as the successor

YEN.com.gh has compiled four facts about the outstanding lawyer, mother and role model Hollistar Duah-Yentumi

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, the managing director of SIC Insurance Company Limited, who was chosen by then-President Akufo-Addo, has refused to cede control of the company to James Agyenim-Boateng, who was nominated by President John Mahama.

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, a mother-of-two who resumed office on January 25, 2024, has reportedly locked the office and has sued over the matter.

Former SIC Managing Director Meet Hollistar Duah-Yentumi bolts with office keys.

3News reported that a High Court is scheduled to hear an injunction application filed by Duah-Yentumi against Agyenim-Boateng regarding the transition.

Duah-Yentumi has submitted an interlocutory injunction seeking to prevent Agyenim-Boateng from serving as the Managing Director.

YEN.com.gh has compiled four facts about Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, the former managing director of SIC.

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi refuses to hand over to Agyenim-Boateng.

Who is Hollistar Duah-Yentumi?

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi is the eldest of four children born to Dr and Mrs Duah–Yentumi. Hollistar Duah-Yentumi's father started his career as a lecturer at the University of Ghana, and her mother taught at the University Primary School.

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi's educational background

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi is a lawyer and a talented journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Ghana, where she obtained a degree in Law and Political Science, and a Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law.

She holds a Master of Laws (LL. M.) from the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law.

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi's family and children

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi is married to Mr Isaac Antwi, and they have two daughters. In an interview with Daily Graphic, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi stated that:

"I am dedicated to instilling values of discipline, responsibility, and resilience in girls. Despite their young age, I believe in establishing clear boundaries and expectations, just as my parents did for me.

My goal is to equip them with the tools they need to navigate life confidently and make meaningful contributions to society."

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi's professional career

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi served as the General Manager of Operations at the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) for four years. She also worked as Legal and Compliance Director of GO Green Canada Inc.

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi currently serves on the Board of DUYENT Global Inc. and Royal Ashanti Holdings Inc.

Hollistar Duah-Yentumi meets Otumfour

Former SIC managing director Hollistar Duah-Yentumi looked regal in an African print dress to greet Otumfour at the Manhyia Palace.

The talented lawyer wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and accessorised a gold jewellery set and a designer bag to complete her look.

