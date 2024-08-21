Global site navigation

King Paluta: Ghanaian Artiste Earns Grammy Spotlight, DJ Slim Hails Him
King Paluta: Ghanaian Artiste Earns Grammy Spotlight, DJ Slim Hails Him

by  Peter Ansah
  • It has been 30 years since Ghana's beloved hiplife genre and movement launched in the country, giving some of the country's biggest stars a new voice
  • Hiplife was the youth's own template, blending the pure and melodious highlife with hip hop as it took over the world
  • Many Ghanaians, including DJ Slim, erupted in joy as the Recording Academy shed light on the genre's most compelling founding and trailblazing talents like King Paluta

Ghanaian musician King Paluta, Ghana's reigning Best New Artiste of the Year, has had an astronomical year, thanks to his growing catalogue of hiplife fan favourites.

His new hit song, Makoma, became the No.1 song in Africa based on data from Boomplay and Audiomack shortly after its release.

The singer has made it to the Grammy's radar as the Recording Academy celebrates hiplife's 30th anniversary.

Grammy acknowledges King Paluta's impact as a top Ghanaian hiplife artiste

King Paluta, Black Sherif, DJ Slim, Accra, Kumasi, Ghana, Grammy Awards, The Recording Academy, Hiplife 30th Anniversary
Grammy acknowledges King Paluta's hiplife strides. Photo source: Instagram/KingPalutamusic
Source: Instagram

DJ Slim hails King Paluta's Grammy acknowledgement

On August 20, the Grammys released a list of Ghanaian artistes essential to the hiplife genre.

This comes after the Recording Academy's questionable and delayed quest to elevate and celebrate African music like never before.

The new list includes Reggie Rockstone, who is heralded by some as the genre's founder, seasoned stars like MzBel and Sarkodie, and exciting trailblazers like the Asakaa Boys, Black Sherif and King Paluta.

The Grammys described the Aseda hitmaker as a student of hiplife who has fully embodied the genre.

Ghanaian media personality DJ Slim took to social media to hail King Paluta after his new recognition. DJ Slim is one of several music industry professionals who are well aware of King Paluta's long journey to his newfound global stardom.

King Paluta storms Okyenhene's 25th-anniversary celebrations, fans mob him

His remarks about King Paluta have got many fans talking about the hiplife artiste's new milestone.

TiC hails King Paluta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian hiplife star TiC, formerly known as Tic Tac, praised King Paluta and his high-striding latest release, Makoma.

The Fefenefe hitmaker explained why Ghanaians were gravitating more towards the new hit, saying:

This song has the real Ghanaian music DNA. Now, this DNA is planted in everyones blood. So, any time any artist triggers it. Their soul is awakened, and boom, there's an explosion like a dynamite."

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

