King Paluta: Ghanaian Artiste Earns Grammy Spotlight, DJ Slim Hails Him
- It has been 30 years since Ghana's beloved hiplife genre and movement launched in the country, giving some of the country's biggest stars a new voice
- Hiplife was the youth's own template, blending the pure and melodious highlife with hip hop as it took over the world
- Many Ghanaians, including DJ Slim, erupted in joy as the Recording Academy shed light on the genre's most compelling founding and trailblazing talents like King Paluta
Ghanaian musician King Paluta, Ghana's reigning Best New Artiste of the Year, has had an astronomical year, thanks to his growing catalogue of hiplife fan favourites.
His new hit song, Makoma, became the No.1 song in Africa based on data from Boomplay and Audiomack shortly after its release.
The singer has made it to the Grammy's radar as the Recording Academy celebrates hiplife's 30th anniversary.
DJ Slim hails King Paluta's Grammy acknowledgement
On August 20, the Grammys released a list of Ghanaian artistes essential to the hiplife genre.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
This comes after the Recording Academy's questionable and delayed quest to elevate and celebrate African music like never before.
The new list includes Reggie Rockstone, who is heralded by some as the genre's founder, seasoned stars like MzBel and Sarkodie, and exciting trailblazers like the Asakaa Boys, Black Sherif and King Paluta.
The Grammys described the Aseda hitmaker as a student of hiplife who has fully embodied the genre.
Ghanaian media personality DJ Slim took to social media to hail King Paluta after his new recognition. DJ Slim is one of several music industry professionals who are well aware of King Paluta's long journey to his newfound global stardom.
His remarks about King Paluta have got many fans talking about the hiplife artiste's new milestone.
TiC hails King Paluta
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian hiplife star TiC, formerly known as Tic Tac, praised King Paluta and his high-striding latest release, Makoma.
The Fefenefe hitmaker explained why Ghanaians were gravitating more towards the new hit, saying:
This song has the real Ghanaian music DNA. Now, this DNA is planted in everyones blood. So, any time any artist triggers it. Their soul is awakened, and boom, there's an explosion like a dynamite."
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh