Ghanaian Kumawood star Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu has released her new single Wadaada Me

The 53-year-old singer is currently on a promotional run for the new single, which registered nearly 30 thousand hits shortly after its release

A video of her looking beautiful in her plush BMW ride during a media engagement in Kumasi has popped up online

Ace Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, who recently returned from the US, has released her new single, Wadaada Me.

Despite the actress' age, 53, and endless responsibilities as a wife, mother and businesswoman, Mercy Asiedu continues to man her music career after over a decade.

The new single adds to her growing catalogue of cult fan favourites, including Pressure, released in 2022.

The outstanding actress has launched a media tour to promote the new song. Her media engagement series, which started in Kumasi, has already taken her to two radio stations.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was spotted in a plush white BMW ride as she prepares to meet Pure FM's Mr Katah. Fans couldn't stop admiring her outfit and hairstyle.

Mercy Asiedu, born in 1971, forayed into acting with the help of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo and cut her teeth with the Keysoap Concert Party.

Her music career follows the pattern of numerous music stars, including Emelia Brobbey and Agya Koo, who continue to leverage theirKumawood fame beyond movies.

Mercy Asiedu thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mercy Asiedu's outfit and a new song.

Mercy Asiedu recounts her 1st role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mercy Asiedu had opened up about her debut film, role, Asoreba which has become a Kumawood classic.

Recalling her experience in an interview with Emelia Brobbey, Asiedu described the nerves she felt playing Asabea, a nagging wife, alongside veteran actor Agya Koo.

