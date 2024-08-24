Prince David Osei has thrown his weight behind John Dumelo to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

The actor explained in a recent interview that the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan, was ungrateful to him last time, so he's not supporting her bid for re-election

His statement has triggered massive backlash for the actor from a section of online users

Ghanaian actor and politician Prince David Osei has declared his support for his colleague, John Dumelo, in his quest to become an MP.

Dumelo is running for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket. His main contender is the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Although Prince Davido Osei supports the NPP and campaigned for Alhassan against Dumelo in 2020, he has made a U-turn this time.

John Dumelo is being supported by Prince David Osei.

Speaking to Serwaa Amihere on GhOne TV, the Osei revealed that his choice to back John Dumelo stems from his disappointment with the incumbent MP.

He said he was unappreciated by Alhassan after campaigning for her in the previous elections.

“I don’t care about the candidate there… We stood on a platform and campaigned for the woman the last time. And she was ungrateful. So even though I’m a full-blooded NPP and I speak to power, I will support John,” he stated.

He added that the decision to back Dumelo stems from his wish to see someone from the creative arts industry represent their interests in Parliament.

Watch the video as shared by GhOne TV below:

Fans react to Prince David Osei supporting Dumelo

The declaration of Prince Davido Osei's support for John Dumelo sparked many reactions online.

mrramponsah said:

Such loose talk , when he was rallying for the woman 4 years ago , did he forget John was one of them . Jon boy with his nose like polytank 😂😂😂

afiaowusua_gyan said:

What sense is there in what he’s saying over there?? Wasn’t John one of you last 4yrs ?

___richrick said:

Opportunist papapaa

Dumelo renovates Limann Hall reading room

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dumelo continues his campaign to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He scored points by renovating the Reading Room of Limann Hall at the University of Ghana.

A video of the gesture shared online by Dumelo sparked admiration from his many online admirers.

