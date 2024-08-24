The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has shared a plan on how he intends to grow his 24/7 economy

He stated that he would invest in strategic sectors like security, infrastructure and energy to support businesses

He also said he would provide tax incentives and financial assistance to businesses to expand rapidly

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, has outlined his future government’s support packages to catalyse his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

The packages are expected to drive production and demand for goods and services in sectors that operate 24/7.

John Mahama says he will make strategic investments in several sectors of the economy to drive growth.

He outlined his plan during his speech at the party’s manifesto launch at Winneba in the Central Region on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

John Mahama's plan is to strategically invest in sectors necessary to foster a 24/7 economy.

These sectors include infrastructure, security and energy.

He noted that he would ensure businesses in both the private and public sectors operate in a safe and efficient environment.

Some packages listed by Mahama

John Mahama noted that the' Time-of-use' tariff system is at the core of his 24/7 economy.

The ‘Time-of-use’ tariff system would provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for businesses during off-peak periods, reducing operational costs and encouraging longer hours.

The former president also promised several tax incentives to alleviate the financial pressures on businesses and aid their growth.

According to Mahama, areas like agro-processing and manufacturing would receive financial assistance from the Ghana EXIM bank to boost exports and consolidate the country’s industrial base.

John Mahama also assured small and medium enterprises that an NDC government would receive significant investments to help them expand, create jobs and contribute more to the economy.

John Mahama to remove betting tax

Earlier, John Mahama said he would explore alternatives to the betting tax if he won power.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with some youth on July 12, Mahama said the Electronic Transaction Levy will also receive his attention if he becomes president again.

Joy News reported that Mahana criticised the levy for not meeting its targets.

The NDC has consistently opposed these taxes, with its youth wing protesting the 10 per cent levy on bet winnings.

The NDC MPs in Parliament also suggested a private member's bill to repeal the betting tax.

Mahama to reinstate collapsed banks

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, said he would revive collapsed banks and financial institutions if he became president.

He said the revival of these banks would create many job opportunities and stimulate the Ghanaian economy.

However, the revival of these financial institutions will come after a comprehensive and unbiased assessment of the institutions.

