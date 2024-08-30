Actress Habiba Sinare's fiancé, Abass Akeju, has proposed marriage to her

The young man did a public proposal at the Kotoka International Airport

Photos of the proposal have sparked lovely reactions from social media users

Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare is set to remarry about five years after her marriage with Ghana international Majeed Warris collapsed.

The actress' fiancee, Abass M. Akeju, proposed to her recently at the Kotoka International Airport, and they are expected to tie the knot soon.

In photos shared by Akeju, he was spotted wearing a blue suit. Habiba wore a red maxi dress standing infront of him.

Habiba Sinare's fiancé proposes marriage to her. Photo source: @officialakeju

He knelt before the actress and popped the question, which she answered in the affirmative before he put the ring on her finger.

The other slides show Habiba and Akeju embracing each other with smiles while she shows off the engagement ring.

Sharing the photo, Akeju said:

"My Amazing Wife, my better half, and my precious gift from the Almighty Allah, all prayers are indeed answered by Him. I prayed for a blessing, but the Almighty Allah gave me more than I could have ever imagined; He gave me YOU!

"Since you came into my life, everything has made perfect sense, a true testament that Allah’s gifts are the best. I love you so much, my Queen. I would choose to do this again and again, forever with you, my love."

See the photos below:

Habiba Sinare and others react

The photos triggered reactions from Habiba and others.

_sinare said:

It shall always be you, my King. 🥹💙😘 May the Almighty Allah (SWT) bless you for all the joy you bring into my life. Your intentionality means everything to me. I love you forever and a day more My MrA🥰💙🌹😘

onnymichael said:

Congratulations bro more grace she's a good woman 👏👏

sinaremariam2468 said:

@officialakeju Alhamdulilah my favorite couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥👏👏👏👏

femiakinyemi_official said:

My own boss my baby’s godfather congratulations boss

