Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, has remarried almost four years after their divorce.

After many months of rumours, the actor confirmed in September 2021 that he had left his marriage and was a single man.

Recently, Manu, who has three children with Okailey, opened up on how the divorce affected them, stating that he was not brokenhearted.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Naa Okailey. is now married to a white man in the US. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Wedding of Kwaku Manu's ex-wife

The pretty Naa Okailey has moved on to marry a white man named Tim in the US, where she is currently based.

It is unknown when the ceremony occurred, but the mother of three took to social media to share images from her wedding.

The images showed the wedding ceremony being divided into two parts: a colourful traditional marriage ceremony and a white wedding.

Some photos showed the white man dressed in a white kaftan with a kente sash around his neck. The woman wore a white dress with a crown. In the other photos, the man wore a blue suit while the bride wore a white gown.

Looking at the photos, the bride, groom, and their family and friends were excited about their union.

Sharing the photos on her private Instagram page, the bride said:

"Dear Family and Friends,

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended our wedding reception. Your presence made our special day even more memorable, and we are truly grateful to have such wonderful people in our lives.

From the laughter shared to the dance floor memories, your love and support made every moment brighter. We feel incredibly blessed to have celebrated this milestone with you.

Thank you for the thoughtful gifts and warm wishes and for simply being there to share in our joy. We look forward to creating many more beautiful memories together.

With all our love and appreciation, Tim & NAA

See the pictures as reposted by Sweet Maame Adwoa:

US-based content creator Obaa Cee, who also attended the wedding, shared some images from the white wedding.

Salinko's ex-wife remarries one year after divorce

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that another Kumawood actor, Salinko's ex-wife, Beatrice Owusu, had remarried.

Beatrice, who once extolled Salinko's bedroom prowess, tied the knot with a handsome young man in August 2024, barely one year after divorce.

Congratulations poured in for Beatrice and her new husband after she shared images online.

