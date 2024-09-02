Kuami Eugene, in an interview, said one of his musical aspirations was to work with veteran musician Eazzy

However, the musician's comments seemed sarcastic as he burst into uncontrollable laughter as he spoke, communicating in a mocking tone

In the comments section of the video, many social media users also pointed out the sarcasm in the musician's words

Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, in an interview, mentioned his desire to collaborate with veteran musician Eazzy. However, his remarks, accompanied by laughter and a mocking tone, have raised questions about their sincerity.

During the interview, Kuami Eugene spoke about the one musical aspiration he had yet to fulfil and expressed his desire to have Eazzy as a potential collaborator. Despite the seemingly positive mention, his laughter and snarky side comments told a different story.

Social media users reacted to his statement, with many pointing out the sarcastic nature of Eugene's remarks. The comments section of the video shared on TikTok was filled with comments from Ghanaians suggesting that Kuami Eugene's words might not reflect true admiration for Eazzy.

Many netizens also speculated that the underlying reason for Eugene's sarcastic tone was the history the two musicians had on MTN Hitmaker, where Eazzy served as a pundit, and Eugene was a contestant. Many recalled the tension between Eugene and Eazzy during the show.

Kuami Eugene's comment get people talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PST KOBY RICH said:

"I love the energy and how He said I made it tho she didn’t believed in me those days without words"

DANLAD commented:

"eazy was one of the judges that never believe in kuami eugene when she was a judge for mtn hit maker...🤣"

Chief said:

"Nobody understands Kwame Eugene 😂hmmm some time ago in MTN Hitmaker hmm what eazzy did to Kwame Eugene no ong hmm 😂karma is working"

