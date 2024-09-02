John Peasah was reportedly healed during a prayer service at the CYEC, and his sister testified to the miracle

The emotional sibling narrated the actor's battle with disease for years and his sudden improvement since

She also shared excitement over the turn of events and thanked God for touching the life of her brother

Renowned Ghanaian actor John Peasah, famously known as Drogba from the hit TV series Yolo, reportedly experienced a profound healing during a prayer service at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday night.

The event, known as the Friday Miracle Night and organised by the CEYC, attracted thousands of attendees seeking divine intervention.

John Peasah, who had been battling a debilitating condition for the past four years, was the centre of an emotional testimony by his sister.

She shared how her brother had struggled with severe symptoms that restricted his mobility and daily life, with any attempt to go outside was met by significant challenges.

According to her, he had to wear a face mask to avoid crowds, as the presence of large numbers of people would cause his head to shake uncontrollably and impair his ability to walk without assistance.

His sister said that on the night of the Miracle Night service, he experienced a notable improvement, which allowed him to walk among the crowd for the first time in four years.

The profound change was met with immense joy and gratitude from his family. They expressed their excitement and thanked God for the miraculous transformation.

The story has, however, been met with scepticism from social media users, with some folks doubting the possibility of such a miracle.

Lisa Quama confirms miracle

Lisa Quama was one of the attendees of the Friday Miracle Night Service, where Drogba was allegedly healed of his long-term illness.

YEN.com.gh reported that footage of the movie star claiming he had been cured of his severe illness got people talking on social media.

The dancer has since doubled down on the claim, calling the miracle real and stated that on-site medics confirmed Drogba's healing.

