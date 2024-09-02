Lisa Quama has come out to defend CEYC after claims that Drogba was healed at their Friday Miracle Night Service

A video of the actor testifying that he had been healed from a demyelinating disease sparked debate on social media

The dancer has since stated she was present on the night and called the miracle real, claiming onsite medics confirmed this

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known as Drogba, has claimed that he was miraculously healed during a service at the Christ Embassy Youth Church (CEYC) in Accra, and dancer Lisa Quama believes this is true.

Lisa Quama speaks on Drogba's condition and his 'miracle healing' at CEYC. Photo source: johnpeasah, lisaquama

Source: Instagram

The actor, who had been battling a demyelinating disease for the past four years, shared his testimony in a video that has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate on social media.

Drogba had previously sought medical treatment and appealed for financial support from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and others to manage his condition. The actor has not been able to secure enough funding for his treatment. He then

attended CEYC's Friday Miracle Night Service, claiming his condition improved after Pastor Enoch Boamah prayed for him.

The video of Drogba's testimony has generated significant attention, with many questioning the authenticity of the healing. The church's supporters believe it to be a divine miracle, while sceptics remain doubtful.

In response to the controversy, Lisa Quama has come forward to defend the church and the healing claim.

Lisa, who says she was present at the service, stated on social media that there were medical professionals onsite who conducted tests before any testimonies were given. Her defence has generated even more debate on social media. She wrote:

"I was there!🥹❤️Just so you know, there was a medical team present, and they run tests before testimonies are given out! God is so good❤️"

Ghanaian actor Lil Win was also hospitalised

Drogba is not the only actor who has battled with medical conditions. A fellow Kumawood actor was also hospitalised, according to a story by YEN.com.gh.

Lil Win was seen in a hospital bed while he was put on a drip by a nurse after crashing his vehicle. The actor's accident was a topic of discussion for months.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh