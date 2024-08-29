King Paluta: Ghanaian Musician Speaks On The Possibility Of Him Joining A Record Label
- King Paluta has explained why he has yet to sign a label deal despite his high-striding success
- He established that he has personally chosen to remain independent at this stage of his career
- The hiplife crooner also remarked that he did things on his own terms and would want to continue that way
Ghanaian hiplife star King Paluta has opened up about his interest in record labels and the potential to accept a deal.
The artiste, recently cosigned by the Grammys, said he had received several record deals.
Despite receiving many offers, the Makoma hitmaker maintains that remaining an independent artiste is best for him.
Speaking to Kwadwo Sheldon about his choice, the rapper jokingly established that he had already seen the road.
He expressed his concern over artistes signing bad deals and established that he would not want to be a victim, hence his careful decision not to accept an offer in desperation.
King Paluta's career took off after his breakthrough single, Aseda, last year. However, the musician maintains he has been an underground and studio rat for about 15 years.
In July, the multiple-award-winning artiste's latest single, Makoma, became the most streamed song in Africa a few days after its release.
His decision to remain independent appears to be favourable for many Ghanaian artistes. Recently, Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, bashed record labels for offering contracts that were not worth his salt.
Several industry professionals, including Goerge Britton, have criticised the rapper's decision. The music executive argued that Sarkodie could unlock the potential of international markets only with the backing of major labels and begged him to reconsider his stance on the issue.
King Paluta cries in London
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta had encountered a vulnerable moment while performing at a concert in London.
The response and traction he received from fans after raising his breakthrough single, Aseda, moved him to tears.
He described it as a beautiful and fulfilling moment and expressed his desire to host another concert in London soon.
