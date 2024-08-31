A video of Ghanaian actor John Peasah giving a testimony in church about his condition has gone viral

The young man in the video indicated that his condition had improved after a renowned man of God prayed for him

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known in showbiz as Drogba, has given an update on his condition. The young man, for the past four years, had been battling with a condition he later discovered was a Demyelinating Disease.

He had resorted to seeking medical attention and made several appeals to the general public for financial support to get treatment.

Drogba's condition caught the attention of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him and donated some cash to him. The money was, however, insufficient to fund his condition's treatment. Drogba then decided to seek the face of God.

Drogba gets healed at church

An online video showed the actor giving testimony at the Christ Embassy Youth Church in Accra. In the video, Drogba stated that his condition had improved after the Pastor, Enoch Boamah, laid hands on him and prayed for him.

Netizens share mixed reactions

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to Drogba's latest condition update.

@abynahstrissel wrote:

"And you don’t want to serve God because your boyfriend broke your heart? dey play!!"

@cerna_desailor wrote:

"Wow, that's amazing,hope Bawumia gave him the money promised."

@Climax84 wrote:

"I really happy for him. God is good ."

@kellykells2000 wrote:

"Praise be to the Most High."

@efo_phil wrote:

"Wow. Great news."

@dada_khay wrote:

"Mop3 miracles dodo... That's why most of u are lost. What shows God healed him? Is it because it was done in the church?"

@JAmoateng2 wrote:

"God will not disappoint those who seek him in times of need. He’s a merciful. Seek him anytime you need help he’ll come through for you."

@macnotthe wrote:

"Thank God.. so the contribution no he go share wanna money give we back anaa."

Drogba gives sad update on his health

In a related development, the YOLO star previously updated the public on his condition. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the actor expressed how he struggled with his speech and walking due to the illness.

He mentioned that he has been praying and taking his drug, adding that he was hoping for the best.

