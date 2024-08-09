John Peasah has given an update on his health as he battles a demyelinating disease, an illness he has been struggling with for two-plus years

The actor shared a video wearing an oxygen mask on and said he was now suffering from sleep apnea and needed to supplement his oxygen

The YOLO star's condition has attracted sympathy from celebrities and the general public as he seeks financial aid to help with his costly treatments

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known for his role as Drogba in the popular television series YOLO, has provided an update on his health.

He continues to battle a demyelinating disease, which has affected him for over two years and has recently worsened.

YOLO star John Peasah updates Ghanaians on his current health condition. Photo source: johnpeasah

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Peasah was seen wearing an oxygen mask. He shared that he is now suffering from sleep apnea, which has led doctors to supplement his oxygen supply to assist with his breathing.

This development marks another challenge in his ongoing fight against illness.

Demyelinating diseases damage the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. This damage disrupts the normal flow of signals along the nerves, leading to various neurological problems.

Peasah's condition has resulted in significant health issues that require costly treatment.

The actor's update has attracted attention, with many celebrities and fans expressing their sympathy and concern. As Peasah continues his treatment, he seeks financial assistance to manage the high costs associated with his care.

He recently pleaded with the vice president to deliver on a promise he made him regarding his health.

Drogba's condition draws sympathy from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sham_deen1 said:

"May Allah stretch his healing hand upon u and may you recover in his mercy."

rii_mr_ commented:

"Heh chale , I can’t believe this happening to you. We all Dey pray give you. keep fighting bro."

_its_eyramgh said:

"God’s Healing we pray For."

Drogba thanks Ghanaians for support

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Drogba thanked Ghanaians for their support as he battles a demyelinating disease.

The actor, who has been battling the illness for the past few years, has had his spine and eyesight affected as a result.

Many people, including the country's vice president, contributed cash and hoped Drogba's health would improve.

