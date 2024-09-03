Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter recently stepped out for an event at Kids Lounge By McBrown

Baby Maxin looked beautiful and all grown as she rocked her braids and a cute outfit

The video got reactions from social media users who were impressed by the five-year-old's growth

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawu Mensah, aka Baby Maxin, is growing into a big and fine girl.

Maxin and her mother recently stepped out for a kids' party programme at Kids Lounge By McBrown.

Wearing a jumpsuit-like outfit, the five-year-old looked beautiful with braided hair adorned with ribbons.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, looks all grown in a new video. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Initially, Baby Maxin looked pensive as her mother tried to pet her so that she could join in the fun at the party.

Later, Maxin was spotted in another video having fun as she played Jenga with the supervision of one lady.

From the videos, one could see a visible growth in Maxin's stature.

Fans praise Baby Maxin's growth

The video of Baby Maxin excited a section of social media. Many people who saw her were impressed by how well she had grown and hailed her parents for her quick growth.

angela_adomako_boakye said:

"Wooooow! Maxin has grown paaaooo ! God, we thank you."

soulname_aseye said:

"Baby girl growing so pretty 😍."

naadedeiamobiye said:

"You make motherhood beautiful. God bless you."

k_nitzzz said:

"She has her father’s pink lips."

mayeeshahanson1's said:

"Maxin rapid growth will shock us like Nakiyat😂."

sweetbeltette said:

"Beautiful girl she really looks like her mom 😍."

Selly Galley hails McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley had praised McBrown for her support throughout the many years she struggled to conceive in her marriage.

Speaking at her twins' outdooring/naming and birthday ceremony on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Selly narrated how McBrown regularly called her at night and prayed with her during her and Praye Tietia's long search for a child.

Selly Galley's comments gathered reactions from fans on social media, who applauded Nana Ama McBrown for her support.

