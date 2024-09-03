Global site navigation

McBrown's Daughter Baby Maxin Looks All Grown As They Step Out: "She Has Her Father's Pink Lips"
Celebrities

McBrown's Daughter Baby Maxin Looks All Grown As They Step Out: "She Has Her Father's Pink Lips"

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 2 min read
  • Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter recently stepped out for an event at Kids Lounge By McBrown
  • Baby Maxin looked beautiful and all grown as she rocked her braids and a cute outfit
  • The video got reactions from social media users who were impressed by the five-year-old's growth

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Maxin Mawu Mensah, aka Baby Maxin, is growing into a big and fine girl.

Maxin and her mother recently stepped out for a kids' party programme at Kids Lounge By McBrown.

Wearing a jumpsuit-like outfit, the five-year-old looked beautiful with braided hair adorned with ribbons.

Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, has grown big
Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, looks all grown in a new video. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown
Source: Instagram

Initially, Baby Maxin looked pensive as her mother tried to pet her so that she could join in the fun at the party.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Read also

Selley Galley praises Nana Ama McBrown for supporting her with prayers after outdooring her twins

Watch the video below:

Later, Maxin was spotted in another video having fun as she played Jenga with the supervision of one lady.

Watch Maxin play Jenga below:

From the videos, one could see a visible growth in Maxin's stature.

Fans praise Baby Maxin's growth

The video of Baby Maxin excited a section of social media. Many people who saw her were impressed by how well she had grown and hailed her parents for her quick growth.

angela_adomako_boakye said:

"Wooooow! Maxin has grown paaaooo ! God, we thank you."

soulname_aseye said:

"Baby girl growing so pretty 😍."

naadedeiamobiye said:

"You make motherhood beautiful. God bless you."

k_nitzzz said:

"She has her father’s pink lips."

mayeeshahanson1's said:

"Maxin rapid growth will shock us like Nakiyat😂."

sweetbeltette said:

"Beautiful girl she really looks like her mom 😍."

Selly Galley hails McBrown

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley had praised McBrown for her support throughout the many years she struggled to conceive in her marriage.

Read also

Selly Galley-Fiawoo Celebrates Twins After Nine-Year Struggle with Infertility

Speaking at her twins' outdooring/naming and birthday ceremony on Saturday, August 31, 2024, Selly narrated how McBrown regularly called her at night and prayed with her during her and Praye Tietia's long search for a child.

Selly Galley's comments gathered reactions from fans on social media, who applauded Nana Ama McBrown for her support.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: