Selley Galley and her husband, Praye Tietia, outdoored their twins at a plush event on Saturday, August 31, 2024

The actress praised Nana Ama McBrown for her support over the many years she struggled to conceive children

Selley Galley's comments gathered reactions from fans on social media, who praised McBrown for her support

Ghanaian actress Selley Galley Fiawoo has hailed her colleague Nana Ama McBrown after outdooring her twins.

Selley Galley hails Nana Ama McBrown

The actress and her husband, Praye Tietia, held a plush event on Saturday, August 31, 2024, to mark the birthday of their adorable twins.

Many Ghanaian celebrities attended the event, joining the married couple to celebrate their bundles of joy.

At the event, Selley Galley praised Nana Ama McBrown for her continuous support throughout the nine years she and her husband went without conceiving in their marriage.

The actress stated that McBrown regularly called her at night and prayed with her during her and Praye Tietia's long search for a child.

"Nana Ama is such an incredible human being. What you see is what you get with her. The prayers and the sleepless nights. She would constantly pray for me and I would fall asleep. She is such a powerful woman. We thank God for the blessings."

Selley Galley added that Nana Ama McBrown also prophesied that she would eventually conceive, even during her interviews.

Fans laud Nana Ama McBrown

Selley Galley's comments triggered reactions from fans on social media, who praised Nana Ama McBrown for their kind gesture towards her colleague.

Selley Galley shares a touching story

