Ghanaian celebrity couple, Praye Tiatia and Selly Galley have marked the first birthday of their beautiful twins with a colourful naming ceremony

The all-white event was well attended by industry friends of the couple as well as their respective families

In a video making rounds on social media, the twins, a boy and a girl, were christened with a mix of English and their native ewe names by their widely celebrated parents

Ghanaian musician, Praye Tiatia and his actress wife, Selly Galley celebrated a milestone in their family.

The celebrity couple marked the first birthday of their adorable twins, a blessing they received last year.

Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia and his wife, Selly Galley mark their twins' first birthday with a naming ceremony Photo credit: @prayetietia & @sellygalley/IG.

After eight years of marriage, Praye and Selly Galley had made several attempts at childbirth without success until God finally gifted them with two beautiful kids in a single birth.

In a video making rounds on social media, Praye Tiatia and his wife organized an all-white ceremony to celebrate their children's first anniversary

The heartwarming event, filled with joy and excitement, also served as the naming ceremony of the twins.

The twins, a male and a female, were given a mix of English and ewe names by their parents.

The boy was named Phylis Dzidzor Kudzo Fiawoo while the girl was also christened Phyli Sewornam Adzo Fiawoo.

Friends and family of the celebrity couple graced the beautifully organised ceremony with gifts and good wishes for the twins.

Ghanaians congratulate Praye and Selley Galley

Following the emergence of the twins' birthday and naming ceremony video, which was posted on X by @eddie_wrt, Ghanaians on social media congratulated the couple.

@Emmanue36465182 said:

"They have really been through it. Happy for them."

@Ozbonjnr also said:

"Glory be to God."

@BineyKoby commented:

"Y3 Nyame Ase."

@JoshEast_Wealth also commented:

"We bless Jesus."

Praye and Selly welcome twins in America

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Praye Tiatia and his actress wife, Selly Galley welcomed their twins in America.

This exciting news was made public by popular Ghanaian Snapchat blogger, Sel The Bomb.

Following this news, social media was flooded with excitement and congratulatory messages for the celebrity couple.

