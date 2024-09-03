Reverend Obofour's kids looked all grown up, beautiful, and handsome in a viral video

The man of God's children had bright smiles on their faces as they posed for the camera

The video, which was shared on Instagram by blogger Zionfelix, generated reactions

Popular man of God, Reverend Obofour's children won the hearts of Ghanaians after a video of them, shared by popular blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, went viral.

The footage showed their growth in a short period of time. The man of God's children, who are now blossoming into handsome and beautiful young individuals, impressing many Ghanaians.

In the video, the boys and girls looked handsome and beautiful as they posed for the camera. Their mother recorded the moment, showing the close bond they shared as a family.

The children's presence in the video impressed netizens, who were quick to comment on how much they had grown.

Many admirers of Reverend Obofour praised the children for their looks and expressed their admiration.

Reverend Obofour's kids warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rit.aokyere said:

"They are all cute buh the 2nd boy dey enter my eye 😂oh i forgot he is still a kid 😂"

adompapabi03 commented:

"The small boy that came before the little girl is a bussiness man. 😂 yes he love you mom but can I sleep in your room today, negotiation power,😍 he's the only one too that posed for the camera😂. Kids are Indeed a blessing"

opareellis said:

"Eeeeeiiiii no I love you for dad boi......their eyes pure white"

sexzylee commented:

"Gosh the kids are too cute 😍"

Fella Makafui's daughter looks grown

Reverend Obofour's kids are not the only celebrity kids that are growing up fast. Island Frimpong, the daughter of Fella Makafui and Medikal, looked grown in her latest photos.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the young girl's mother shared cute photos on social media during her birthday. Many Ghanaians celebrated Island on her fourth birthday.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

