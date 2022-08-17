Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has officially responded to rumours that ''Papano'' is moving her out of her East Legon Mansion

How Tracey Boakye acquired her East Legon mansion has been for a long time subject to rumours, with many folks claiming it was given to her by an unknown elderly man

The actress has responded to new rumours that have circulated recently, and her explanation has stirred reactions on social media, with many finding it had to believe her

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has officially responded to tabloid rumours claiming ''Papano'' is coming for her East Legon mansion.

For a long time, Tracey's East Legon property has stirred rumours regarding how she acquired the edifice.

Actress Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Many folks believe that an unidentified man who has been given the alias ''Papano'' by Ghanaians is the one that bought the actress the home.

New rumours surfaced in recent weeks after Tracey's grand wedding that, ''Papano'' wants to take the property away from her. The actress responded to the rumours by using renowned blogger Zionfelix as a mouthpiece.

According to Zionfelix, Tracey says that no one is taking her home from her, but however, she is a businesswoman and owns K&A Properties.

A real estate company. Per Zionfelix, Tracey says she buys and sells properties, and hence if someone attempts to buy the property from her, she is willing to sell it. It does not mean she has been moved out of it. However, the response to the rumours did not sit well with a lot of people, as they believed she was just making excuses.

Ghanaians React To Tracey's Responds

nyameba_posh said:

She no get time to explain so dis long sentence she wrote ebi wat n wat u r doing also b wat lol

davidasa706 was not convinced:

With dis it means the papa no has taking his house,dis is damage control,if we see someone in it den we say she sold it,we hear but we will not take it

essien3633 also had doubts:

Why not sell the house but after she got married.... something is wrong

In other news, Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has given folks a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle as she showed off six expensive phones she owns in a video.

In the footage, all the phones on display were high-end flagship phones from Samsung and Apple, which cost thousands of cedis.

The video went viral on social media as fans admired Tracey's wealth and showered her with praise.

