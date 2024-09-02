A man who spotted Dr Likee and crew shooting a skit at Circle claims the actor and his crew were doing more for Ghanaians than the government

The man who videotaped the moment said he felt profound joy upon seeing the actor and completely changed his mood

Many Ghanaians in the comments section of the video shared the sentiments of the man and shared their personal experiences

A Ghanaian man garnared reactions on social media after spotting popular actor Dr Likee and his crew shooting a skit at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The man, who captured the moment on video, expressed joy, claiming that the actor and his team were doing more for the people of Ghana than the government itself. He explained that the comedian and his team were curing people of their depression and helping relieve them of their stress.

The man added that seeing Dr Likee in person filled him with happiness he could not explain, changing his mood instantly. He said he was in a bad mood on the day, but seeing the actor changed that.

In the video, Dr Likee and his team drew a crowd, with onlookers eagerly watching the production.

Netizens agreed with the man's comment about Dr. Likee and his crew doing more than the government.

Ghanaians praise Dr Likee and team

Many Ghanaians shared his sentiments in the video's comments section, sharing their personal experiences and admiration for the actor. Some expressed how Dr. Likee's skits have comforted them during difficult times.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Victorious A Kwaw said:

"I'm in dubai if not Aka, Kyekyeku and the rest what can I do to entertain ourselves ☺️God bless them 🙏 Kyekyeku my favourite"

Desmond Gyamfi wrote:

"You’re totally right cuz the moment someone mention Aka his borga dressings always pup up in my mind"

CEO said:

"I watched Opoku Bilson’s video bi yesterday I laughed saaaa😂😂😂they are doing good"

Seniorman Layla praises Dr Likee

It is not just the average man who has felt the impact of Dr Likee. Seniorman Layla, a prominent skit maker, sang his praises in a story published by YEN.com.gh.

He opened up about his life before becoming a star and the struggles he faced until his first taste of fame when his video went viral.

